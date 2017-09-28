Man arrested on suspicion of making explosive substance following Burnham raids

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive substance for unlawful purposes following raids at two addresses in Burnham today (Thursday).

Warrants were executed at a house in The Fairway at about 11am and industrial premises in Britwell Road at about 1pm and searches are ongoing. The arrested man is in police custody.

Thames Valley Police said it is not part of a counter-terrorism investigation.

The Fairway was closed but has since re-opened.

Inspector Brendan Murray said: “I understand this warrant may cause concern to local residents but I want to reassure the community that the road was closed as a precautionary measure.

“There are ongoing searches and residents may see officers in protective equipment. Police dogs have also been at the scene to help with the searches, which may take a number of days.

“Officers and staff will be in the area to speak to residents and answer any questions that members of the public may have.

“This is a multi agency operation with the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service also at both scenes. No-one has been injured.

“I want to thank local residents for their cooperation and patience. The safety of residents and the safety of our officers and staff are paramount.

“We will continue to update the community as the investigation and searches progress.”