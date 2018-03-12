Government to press ahead with plans to merge five councils into single authority in Bucks

Bucks County Council has welcomed today’s (Monday) announcement by the Government that it is ‘minded’ to implement the proposal to replace the existing five councils across the county with a single council for the area.

Services which complement one another but are currently divided between the district and county councils such as bin collections, waste disposal, planning and roads, would be brought together under the single unitary council.

It is hoped it will result in more efficient, joined-up services for residents.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the new single unitary council would provide services at a local level for residents, who would be able to access services via a network of community hubs in locations across the county.

County council leader Martin Tett (Cons, Little Chalfont & Amersham Common) said: “It’s really positive news that the government is minded to support our proposals for a single unitary council.

“The new council will simplify the current local government setup, save many millions of pounds to plough back into frontline services and enable services to be provided for residents at a truly local level.

“We know there is widespread support for these proposals and we will continue talking with residents and a wide range of organisations across the county to ensure the new council benefits from their input and expertise as things develop.

"I’d encourage as many people as possible to let the government know their views.

“Together we can make a single unitary council happen, which will not only improve residents’ lives now, but crucially will create a Buckinghamshire that is fit and thriving for the future.”

You can contact the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to give your views by emailing sajid.javid.mp@parliament.uk

For more information on the county council’s business case for a single unitary council visit www.futurebucks.co.uk