Police appeal for witnesses after man is assaulted by two men riding a motorcycle

Police are hunting two men who assaulted a man in his Sixties this morning (Sunday).

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is appealing for witnesses after the man was hit on the head with a breeze block by the two men who approached him riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened at 6.15am near the junction of Bedford Drive and Beeches Road in Burnham, where the victim, who has now been discharged from hospital, was walking.

The two suspects wore helmets, dark clothing, and are described as tall.

Det Insp Kellie Meredith said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this serious and unprovoked attack and I would ask anyone with information to please come forward.

"We treat such offending very seriously and would like to hear from any member of the public who has information, no matter how insignificant they may consider this to be.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180175029'.