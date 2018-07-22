Firefighter issues smoke alarm warning following Burnham flat fire

06:03PM, Sunday 22 July 2018
A firefighter has reminded residents about the importance of smoke alarms following a flat fire in Burnham today.
Crews from Slough and Maidenhead fire stations were called to the scene off Priory Road at about 1pm.
The blaze started in the kitchen after food had been left unattended on the hob.
The occupants managed to shut the door and evacuate the first-floor flat before raising the alarm.
Crews arrived shortly after and spent about an hour bringing the fire under control.
Watch manager Phil Holdford, from Slough Fire Station, said the occupants had bought smoke alarms but hadn't got round to putting them up.
He warned people about the dangers of not having the 'life-saving' equipment.
