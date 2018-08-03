Appeal launched after jewel thieves raid Burnham home

Jewel thieves are being hunted by police after raiding a home on Wednesday (August1).

Three masked men forced their way into a property on Iona Crescent, Burnham, at about 11.20pm.

The thieves threatened the occupants, a woman, a man and three children, before stealing cash and jewellery.

None of the victims were harmed in the incident.

Police have appealed for information on the three men, believed to be adults, who wore face coverings and fled the scene in a black vehicle.

Detective Constable Sarah Noah of Force CID, said: "This was a frightening incident for the victims, who are being supported by the force at this difficult time.

"I believe someone will know something about this incident, if you do or saw anything suspicious please contact police."

If you have any information visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101 and quote reference number 43180235811.