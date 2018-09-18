Cigarette believed to be cause of house fire in Burnham

06:21PM, Tuesday 18 September 2018
A fire ignited under some decking almost ‘broke through’ a home in Burnham today (Tuesday, September 18).
A crew from Maidenhead attended the blaze at Aldbourne Road at 9.30am and suspect it was started with a lit cigarette.
Neighbours first saw the blaze and attempted to put it out themselves using a hose after alerting the emergency services.
Two windows needed replacing, outside electrics were damaged and the soil pipe was destroyed.
A spokesman said: “Always dispose your cigarettes carefully in a proper ash tray and empty into a metal container frequently.”
