Burnham man who kept explosives at home jailed for five years

A Burnham man who kept explosives at his home has been jailed for five years.

Anthony Holmes, 43, of The Fairway, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (Dec13) after a jury found him guilty of five counts of possession of explosives following a three-day trial.

Police made the discovery on June 25, 2016, after Holmes had called officers to his home to investigate a burglary.

When officers attended the scene they discovered numerous chemicals which, following forensic examination, were revealed to be hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, acetone peroxide, and nitrocellulose.

Fuses were also found at the property, along with drugs.

Holmes was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the offences.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled class B drug, cannabis, and one count of possession of a controlled class A drug, cocaine.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield of Force CID, said: “I would like to thank the local residents in Burnham, who have supported the force during our investigation.

"I appreciate the concerns they had about this case, especially because residents in The Fairway had to be evacuated while we carried out searches at the scene.

“I would like to reassure the public that there was no evidence that Anthony Holmes was storing these chemicals for any terrorist purposes.

"These are serious offences and I am satisfied that Holmes will now start a five year prison sentence.”