Car is driven into ground floor of Burnham flats

06:18PM, Saturday 12 January 2019
A car was driven into the ground floor stores of a block of flats in Burnham today.
The driver initially drove through the periphery wall surrounding the flats before going into the flat building.
The incident is said to be accidental. The driver was not injured and no one at the scene in Coulson Way was harmed.
A fire crew from Maidenhead was called to the incident at about 2pm and stayed for three hours to ensure it was safe.
A heavy rescue unit from Reading, a structural engineer from the council and the police were also at the scene.
Comments
