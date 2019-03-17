Firefighters put out chimney fire in Burnham

Firefighters have urged residents to make sure their chimneys are cleaned after a fire in Burnham last night.

Maidenhead Fire crew spent around two hours putting out a chimney fire at a property in Lent Rise Road from 6.30pm.

The crew used an area ladder from Bucks Fire Station to assist them.

No one was injured and the road was closed temporarily.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was a build up of deposits in the chimney and said it needs to be cleaned at least twice a year if it used regularly, and once a year if it is not used often.