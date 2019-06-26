Libraries facing job cuts to ‘balance its books’

Staff numbers at libraries in the county are set to be reduced, Buckinghamshire County Council has confirmed.

In a statement, the council’s cabinet member for community engagement and public health, Cllr Gareth Williams (Con, Amersham & Chesham Bois), said: “People will be well aware of the savings and changes to services this council has made and continues to need to deliver to balance its books.”

Cllr Williams said the programme will include libraries and the council has ‘already carried out a full county-wide review’.

He added: “Following staff consultation, we received a very high volume of comments and suggestions to help develop new working patterns that will protect opening hours and ensure that we can still deliver high quality library services.

“Although the reduction in total staff numbers is low a selection process is necessary in order to match staff to the available posts.”

Buckinghamshire County Council are yet to specify which libraries are being affected.

