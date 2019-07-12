CCTV image released following pub assault in Burnham

03:36PM, Friday 12 July 2019
A CCTV appeal has been launched following a pub assault in Burnham on Friday, June 14.
The incident took place at the Old Five Bells pub on Church Street, in which a man in his thirties was involved in an altercation with another man.
Members of the public became involved and the victim received injuries and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.
The police said the man in the image may have vital information about the incident.
Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Vicky Bygrave, of Force CID, based in Aylesbury police station said: “I am appealing for the man in the CCTV image to please come forward as I believe that he may have important information that could help with our investigation.
“I would also urge anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190179943 or make a report online.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police are seeking witnesses after a masked man opened fire on a car in Wexham.
The statue, which was put up on a plinth in the High Street in November 2018 to commemorate 100 years since the First World War, was damaged beyond repair and has not been replaced.