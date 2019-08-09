Family of Burnham footballer killed in car crash pay tribute to ‘very special boy’

A teenage footballer for Burnham FC who died in a car crash in Beaconsfield has been described as a ‘very special boy’ who was ‘adored by his family’.

Luca Skivington, the son of Burnham chairman Glenn Skivington, died when the car he was travelling in left the road in Windsor End at about 10.45pm on Tuesday and collided with an electricity sub-station.

His family released a tribute to the 17-year-old today.

A statement said: “A very special boy, loved by so many, adored by his family and idolised by his younger brother has been ripped from all our lives.

“We must believe he has been chosen so early by the angels, but they leave us all devastated with broken hearts for life.

“Rest well our beautiful boy we’ll be with you soon enough and in each other’s arms again. In the meantime we know you’ll keep a careful watch over your family and all your friends.

“Mum and Dad xxx.”

Luca played for the Blues U18s side as well as the first team under manager Paul Shone.

The Burnham boss joined former teammates, players, managers and coaches in the area who have expressed their shock and sadness over Luca’s death.

Shone said: “I’m in shock and I send my deepest condolences to Glenn, Michele and Marco.”

The Blues FA Cup time at home to Tring Athletic tomorrow has been postponed to next Tuesday.