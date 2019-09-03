Witness appeal after man found unconscious in Burnham

Thames Valley police is appealing for witnesses after a 51-year-old man was found unconscious on a footpath in Burnham Lane, near to the junction of Priory Road.

The victim sustained facial injuries and was treated at Wexham Park Hospital before being discharged following the incident on Friday, August 23.

The victim’s wallet, containing bank cards was stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Melton of Aylesbury Force CID, said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident.

"You may have seen the incident happened or have been in the area and seen something suspicious around this time.

"Please contact the Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 43190261617 or make a report online.

"You can also talk to the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."