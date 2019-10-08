Man treated at hospital after 'altercation' in Burnham

A man suffered injuries to his back and arm and was taken to hospital following an altercation with another man in Burnham.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of grievous bodily harm at the corner of Wilmot Road and Old Fives Court at about 7.15pm on Saturday, October 5.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a black man, aged in his early twenties, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 9ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded top and burgundy trousers.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jemma Tamplin, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“It is believed to be an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the community that we are investigating this thoroughly.

“I would also urge anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 43190308843, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”