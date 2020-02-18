Lorry stuck under Station Road bridge in Burnham

A lorry has become stuck under Station Road bridge near Burnham Railway Station.

Slough Borough Council confirmed emergency services are on the scene.

Jan Liston took the photo at around 4pm after an afternoon shopping with her daughter. She has posted it on social media urging people to avoid the area.

TVP Slough posted on Facebook: "Lorry vs Bridge

"(Bridge won incase your wondering)

"No injuries driver being dealt with. Recovery on it's way.

"We will aim to get the road opened as soon as possible."