Burnham care home calls for postcards following reduced interaction due to coronavirus

An elderly care home in Burnham is asking the public to send in postcards after implementing reduced interaction measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a post on its Facebook page, Forget me not Residential Home, said: “As our variety of activities have been significantly reduced with interaction with the community we have been racking our brains about how our residents can still have safe contact with you all.

“We are asking everyone to just spend time by sending an interesting postcard to the home for us to show and discuss with residents.

“It could be picture of your local area, an item they might have used in days gone by, or a photo that will make them laugh. Maybe you child might like send a drawing in to them. Anything will be gratefully received, we would just like them to continue with their contact with the community and public.

“They will be so appreciative of your thoughts and kindness.”

Send all postcards to Forget me not home, Leaholme Gardens, Burnham, SL1 6LD.

On Wednesday, March 11, the home announced on its Facebook page that it would be implementing its emergency contingency plan, which includes visits from immediate family members being restricted to an hour-and-a-half between 2pm and 3.30pm until further notice.