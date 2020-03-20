Body found in connection with missing person investigation in Burnham

A body has been found in connection with a missing person investigation in Burnham.

Police recovered the body from a river near to the Pineapple pub, in Lake End Road, Dorney, at about 9am on Wednesday.

Although the body is yet to be formally identified, Thames Valley Police believe it is that of missing woman Harpreet Gill, who was reported missing from Burnham.

She was last seen on March 1.

Her family has been informed and is being supported.

A TVP spokesman added: “Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Harpreet.

“It is with regret to have to bring you this sad news.”