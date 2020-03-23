Pair charged in connection with burglaries in Burnham

Two women have been charged in connection with multiple burglaries in Burnham.

Jennifer Bull, 32, of Almond Road, Burnham and Emma Brown, 33, of Elmshott Lane, Slough, were both charged on Wednesday (March 18) with two counts each of burglary and breach of a closure order, and one count each of theft.

The charges are in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in Almond Road, Burnham, between January 11 and March 12 this year.

The pair have been bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 14.