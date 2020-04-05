SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 05
20 °C
Mon, 06
17 °C
Tue, 07
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Unattended food causes kitchen fire

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Food cooking unattended caught fire in a flat in Burnham this morning.

    The kitchen fire at a property in Grenville Close was attended by two crews from Maidenhead and a crew from Slough at about 11.15am.

    At the property firefighters retrieved a tray of food from the oven which they extinguished.

    The fire created cooking fumes, but no damage was caused to the property.

    Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved