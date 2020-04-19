SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to two-car collision in Burnham Lane

    Firefighters were called out to a two-car collision in Burham Lane this afternoon.

    Two crews from Slough and one from Maidenhead were called to the inicident at about 1pm to reports of a crash at the Five Point Junction in Burnham. 

    The collision was between a Jaguar and a BMW, and a female passenger in the Jaguar received medical treatment from South Central Ambulance.

    Firefighters said she was taken to Wexham Park Hospital following an injury to her hips. 

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Firefighters restricted travel and spent about 30 minutes on the scene assisting Thames Valley Police. 

