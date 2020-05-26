SITE INDEX

    Burnham Village fete cancelled due to 'continued Government restrictions'

    Burnham Village fete cancelled due to 'continued Government restrictions'

    Last year's Burnham Village Fete

    The Burnham Village Fete, which was due to take place in Burnham Park on Saturday, July 11, has been cancelled due to the ‘continued Government restrictions’.

    Writing on its Facebook page, Burnham Community Association (BCA), said: “We realise that this will be a blow to the many charities and local organisations which use the fete to generate much needed funds, as it will be to BCA itself; for this we apologise, but feel we had no real choice in the circumstances.”

    Burnham

