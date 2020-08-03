1st Burnham and Hitcham Scouts award two cubs Chief Scout's Silver Award

Two cubs have been awarded the Chief Scout’s Silver Award by 1st Burnham and Hitcham Scouts.

Jacob Mole and Alistair Calvert received the accolade, which is the highest award a cub can earn, despite not being able to meet in person due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Discussing their award, leader Lynda Kelly, said: “The Chief Scout’s Silver Award demonstrates that Alistair and Jacob have given many new things a go, played their part in our community and stuck it out, even when the going got tough.

“They had to earn six activity badges and all seven of the Challenge Awards. It’s a really big achievement for which they should be rightfully proud”.

While their normal scout activities have been cancelled, the scouts have still been carrying out virtual camps via Zoom, and the group even enjoyed a special VE Day Zoom session which included a virtual tour of The Army Museum with Dan, Becca the Science Lady, Illustrator and Author Liz Million and Max of Drummings Cool Drumming School.

Scout Leader Marcus Comfort, said: “The scouts have been amazing with their attendance every week and all they have done. Clearly they love their cooking, the only shame being we could not join them and taste each other’s food. It has been a tough time for them, but they have made me so proud and they have excelled during these challenging times.

"I would also like to thank Tony Wight for attending every session and his support throughout.”

Face-to-face meetings are expected to restart in September.

The group are currently seeking additional volunteers, including a treasurer, a transport manager, a quarter master, and additional leaders. For more information about how to get involved contact Paula Prince on 07703306607 or email paulakprince@hotmail.com.

For more information visit: https://1stburnhamandhitcham.org/