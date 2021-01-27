New GP-led COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in Burnham

A new GP-led COVID vaccination centre is opening its doors in Burnham this week.

The new site will invite vulnerable patients aged 80 and over to receive their vaccine this week.

The centre is the last of the GP-led sites in the county to open, meaning that registered patients at every GP practice in Buckinghamshire is now able to be invited for a vaccination appointment at one of the sites.

Other GP-led COVID vaccine sites in the county include: Princes Risborough, Chalfont St Peter, Winslow and Chesham, High Wycombe, Stoke Mandeville, High Wycombe town centre and Buckingham.

Alongside those aged 80 and over, staff in care homes are also being prioritised during the first rollout of the national vaccination, which is in line with the national Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) prioritisation programme.

At this stage, all patients eligible to have the vaccine will be contacted by the NHS first.

Those holding concessionary bus passes in the county will be able to use them at any time when travelling to their vaccination, including before 9am on Mondays to Fridays.

Dr Raj Bajwa, Clinical Chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It is great to see this site in Burnham now open and able to offer vaccinations to the most vulnerable patients in the area.

"It is really exciting to have all our GP led vaccination sites now open in Buckinghamshire, and we are eager to invite our patients for their vaccines as quickly as possible.

"We continue to ask patients please not to contact their GP themselves but to instead wait for the NHS to contact them. We realise the growing cases of COVID are causing anxiety, but this vaccination programme is extremely complex.

"Our GP practice staff continue to work incredibly hard to ensure that our most vulnerable patients are protected as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience and support.

"Other age groups and vulnerable patients will be offered the vaccination over the coming weeks and months, in line with the national priorities of this phased rollout. In the meantime, please follow all the safety guidance to protect yourself, your loved ones and your NHS services.”