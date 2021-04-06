Quadbike riders tear up fence and paths in Burnham Beeches

Groups of 15 quadbikes have spotted driving over Burnham Beeches – causing damage to the reserve.

Over recent weeks quadbikes have been spotted on more than one occasion driving around the woodland and over the ancient monument at the moat.

The drivers left a torn down section of fence and deep wheel ruts in some areas.

The Burnham Beeches and Stoke Common charity said it is ‘especially concerned’ about the damage caused to the archaeology of the monument, as well as danger to the public and wildlife.

The Burnham Beeches office has asked that visitors continue to inform them should they witness any such similar antisocial behaviour.

The office can be contacted on 01753 647358 Monday to Friday, or on the 24-hour number 01372 279488.