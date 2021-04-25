CCTV image released in connection with Burnham chip shop incident

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to about a public order incident at a fish and chips shop in Burnham.

At about 9pm on Friday, March 19 a man was ordering food at Sea World Fish and Chips, in Burnham High Street, when he became abusive towards staff and threw his food at them over the counter.

Police said the man pictured in the image released may have vital information that could help their investigation.

Investigating officer Benjamin Flaherty, based at Amersham police station said: “If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210116339.

“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”