MP Joy Morrissey expresses 'shock' over proposed boundary changes in Beaconsfield

01:06PM, Friday 11 June 2021
MP Joy Morrissey
Conservative MP Joy Morrissey has expressed her ‘shock’ in reaction to proposals to remove the town of Beaconsfield from her constituency.
The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) are currently carrying out a review of all parliamentary constituencies.
The proposals could see the Beaconsfield constituency, which is currently represented by Mrs Morrissey, renamed due to the town of Beaconsfield moving within the Chesham and Amersham boundaries.
Discussing the proposal, Mrs Morrissey, said: “I was genuinely shocked. I was thinking of many different scenarios but I didn’t think they would remove the one place that my constituency is named [after].
She added: “Hopefully things will change a lot through the consultation process, so we will see, but that was quite a surprise.”
Residents can now have their say on the proposals as part of an eight-week public consultation, which is currently underway.
The public consultation can be viewed at: https://www.bcereviews.org.uk/
