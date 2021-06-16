Burnham Health Centre to run drop-in vaccine clinic this Saturday

A drop-in clinic is running in Burnham this weekend to give eligible people the opportunity to get their first or second AstraZeneca vaccine without a pre-booked appointment.

The Burnham Health Centre clinic will be open on Saturday, June 19 from 2pm to 4pm.

Whether or not individuals are permanent residents of Buckinghamshire, those aged 40 and over who have not had their first vaccine yet and those over 18 who are in need of their second jab can attend the clinic.

Individuals will need their name, date of birth and NHS number – which can found online at: https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

If an NHS number cannot be found in advance, the vaccination can still take place, but the appointment may take a little longer.

Dr Raj Bajwa, GP and Chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is really important for as many eligible people as possible to get their COVID vaccination as soon as they can.

“This is the best way we can protect ourselves and those around us from the emerging variants and get back to a more normal way of life.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer these drop-in clinics to make it as easy as possible for eligible people to get their jab.”