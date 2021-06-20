Police launch murder investigation following death of man in Burnham

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Burnham today.

Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at about 1.10pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of men.

Shortly after this, the victim, a 35-year-old man, collapsed.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and performed CPR but the man could not be saved.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police said no arrests have been made and officers are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and we are working to establish the circumstances of exactly what has happened.

“Therefore, details at this stage are fairly limited. However, if you were in the area at the time and witnessed this altercation, or if you have any other details which you think could be useful to us, please get in touch.

“You can do this by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43210270867, or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can make a report online."

He added: “I appreciate that this incident could cause a great deal of concern in the community, but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people that firstly we have launched a thorough investigation to identify those responsible, and secondly that we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public.

“People will see an increased police presence in the area while we carry out our investigation. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach our officers.”