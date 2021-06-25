SITE INDEX

News
    • Man charged in connection with Burnham murder investigation

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Flowers left at the scene in Wyndham Crescent

    A man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Burnham.

    Daniel Hicks, 30, of no fixed abode, was charged last night with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

    The charge is in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man following an incident in Wyndham Crescent, Burnham, on Sunday (June 20).

    Hicks will appear before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

