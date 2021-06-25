Man charged in connection with Burnham murder investigation

12:56PM, Friday 25 June 2021
Flowers left at the scene in Wyndham Crescent
A man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Burnham.
Daniel Hicks, 30, of no fixed abode, was charged last night with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.
The charge is in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man following an incident in Wyndham Crescent, Burnham, on Sunday (June 20).
Hicks will appear before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at about 1.10pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of men.
The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4b (M25 interchange) throughout the entire weekend.
The youngster was taken to hospital with serious injuries where her condition is currently described as critical.