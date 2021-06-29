SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Chemical reaction causes kitchen towels to catch fire in Burnham

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters attended a small kitchen fire in Burnham this morning (Tuesday) after a chemical reaction caused some tea towels to catch alight.

    Crews were called to a property in Lent Rise Road at about 1.40am.

    The occupant had washed some greasy kitchen towels with an unspecified cleaning detergent.

    The towels were tightly folded up and crews believe they self-ignited following a chemical reaction between the grease and the detergent.

    The blaze caused heavy smoke logging but there was no significant fire damage.

    Nobody was injured.  

    Burnham

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved