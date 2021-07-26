Pfizer vaccination clinic to be held at Burnham Health Centre

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to be held at Burnham Health Centre tomorrow (Tuesday), according to Burnham Neighbourhood Watch.



The clinic in Minniecroft Road, which is said to have an ‘extra supply’ of Pfizer vaccines, will be running between 2pm and 6.30pm.



Those who require their first dose or are eight weeks on from this and need their second dose, can walk in and do not need to be registered at the health centre to receive their vaccination.