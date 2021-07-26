Pfizer vaccination clinic to be held at Burnham Health Centre

02:52PM, Monday 26 July 2021
A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to be held at Burnham Health Centre tomorrow (Tuesday), according to Burnham Neighbourhood Watch.
The clinic in Minniecroft Road, which is said to have an ‘extra supply’ of Pfizer vaccines, will be running between 2pm and 6.30pm.
Those who require their first dose or are eight weeks on from this and need their second dose, can walk in and do not need to be registered at the health centre to receive their vaccination.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A new Maidenhead father has hit out at a registry office for the way they have handled the official registering of his baby in Slough.
The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in the Royal Borough and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.
Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, May 14, a man was in a takeaway on Farnham Road when two men in the restaurant started a fight with him.