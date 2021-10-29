Delivery van gets stuck under Burnham Railway Bridge

09:26AM, Friday 29 October 2021
Credit: @TVP Roads Policing
A supermarket delivery van became lodged underneath Burnham Railway Bridge last night.
Thames Valley Police said the vehicle got stuck after the driver failed to notice ‘multiple’ warning signs on the approach to the bridge.
Officers reported the driver at the scene with the vehicle later being recovered.
The driver of this vehicle failed to read the road signage displayed at multiple points along the road. That resulted in his vehicle colliding with the railway bridge at Burnham.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 28, 2021
Driver was reported at scene by officers and the vehicle has been recovered.#P6081 #TTBShift pic.twitter.com/ZZhfG0fhvx
