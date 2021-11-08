Burnham man to cycle 4,000 miles in two months for rainforest charity

A Burnham man will be attempting to cycle 4,000 miles around the UK coastline to raise funds for a charity that buys and protects rainforests.

James Wragg works at Claires Court School in Maidenhead as an outdoor instructor. Before that he was a youth worker for Windsor and Maidenhead youth service for around 14 years.

He will be undertaking his cycle challenge in December and January.

“I always wanted to walk the coastline, but that would take years, and I have a family,” said James. “I’m not by any means a competitive cyclist – just someone who enjoys riding.

“This is a solo, eco project,” he said. “I’ll be on my own without a support team, so I’m going to be sticking to riding during the day time as much as possible.”

James will cycle for around 6-10 hours a day, which will take him around two months – in theory.

“It’s feasible, it has been done, but this is very much (just) an attempt. I’ve got two months, and I’m going to go as far as I can until February when I have to get back to work,” he said.

Battling short days and bad weather, James is raising money for the World Land Trust which will use it to preserve rainforest in Laguna Grande, Guatemala.

“Their work is incredibly important – it’s simplicity itself. They buy and protect rainforests and that is on of the most impactful thing that can be done to battle climate change.”

Keeping to an environmental theme, James will be cutting single-use non-recyclable plastic as much as possible during the ride and will also be keeping to a plant-based diet.

He began with the diet two years ago when he began training to row the Atlantic – a plan that fell through.

“I will probably stay on it (a plant-based diet) afterwards – I can’t see myself going back,” he said.

Cycle for Change allows James to use the two months he booked off work for the rowing for a different physical challenge in aid of the same charity.

To follow James’ challenge, visit www.cycleforchange.co.uk