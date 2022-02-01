SITE INDEX

    • Person dies after being hit by train at Burnham Railway Station

    British Transport Police has confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train near Burnham Railway Station this morning (Tuesday). 

    Officers were called to the station at 6.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

    Paramedics also attended but the person died at the scene.

    A statement from the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to Burnham station at 6.49am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

    “Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

    "Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

