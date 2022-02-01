Person dies after being hit by train at Burnham Railway Station

04:19PM, Tuesday 01 February 2022
British Transport Police has confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train near Burnham Railway Station this morning (Tuesday).
Officers were called to the station at 6.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended but the person died at the scene.
A statement from the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to Burnham station at 6.49am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
Slough Town have been left ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by the death of promising young footballer Christian Rowe.