Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Burnham resident

Murder charges have been scrapped for two defendants who attacked a man in Burnham last summer.

A Burnham resident, Beau Robinson, aged 35, collapsed and later died following an altercation in Wyndham Crescent on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Officers were called to reports of a fight between a group of men at around 1.10pm and shortly afterwards, Mr Robinson collapsed.

Officers and paramedics attending the scene performed CPR on Beau but he was later pronounced dead.

Subsequent investigations ascertained that Mr Robinson had been involved in an altercation with Daniel Hicks, 31, of no fixed abode and Martin Fleming, 20, of Bideford Spur, Slough.

Hicks and Fleming were arrested and charged with murder.

The pair were due to stand trial for murder this week – however, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accepted guilty pleas for lesser charges for both defendants today (Tuesday).

Hicks pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article, while Fleming pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Count one, murder, has been scrapped – and because of the guilty pleas to the lesser charges, the case will now not go to trial, but straight to sentencing.

Prosecutor James Lofthouse told Judge Paul Dugdale: “This [case] was difficult in a number of respects. Although there were three plainly honest, reliable, sober witnesses, they described [the incident] quite differently.

Compared to the CCTV footage, these accounts were ‘plainly wrong’ in a number of significant elements, Mr Lofthouse said.

“Things happen on there [the footage] we can’t be sure about,” he continued. “The need to prove intent on count one [murder] caused significant difficulties.”

The court heard that messages sent to Mr Robinson from Hicks after the incident did not suggest that Hicks thought he had caused any serious harm to the victim.

One element that was caught on CCTV was Hicks appearing to raise his knee to Mr Robinson's abdomen.

A pathologist concluded that this was a possible cause of the ‘unusual, tragic injury’ contributing to Mr Robinson’s death.

In Fleming’s case, though a witness described Hicks and three other people – including Fleming – kicking Mr Robinson while he was on the ground, the footage showed that the witness was ‘substantially wrong about that’, said Mr Lofthouse.

Instead, footage showed that Mr Robinson was still standing and tussling with Hicks when Fleming left the scene.

Although the footage shows Fleming striking out with a bottle, this was ‘not a forceful motion’ but rather a ‘tentative motion’, added Mr Lofthouse.

The CPS concluded from this that Fleming’s involvement was ‘fleeting’, hence the lesser charge of violent disorder being brought against him this week.

Having plead guilty to the agreed charges, the pair await sentencing.

Judge Dugdale said: “I would ideally like to sentence as soon as possible because it gives closure to everybody including the family [of Beau], which is very important.”

This is subject to a pre-sentence report which will help the judge consider the severity of the crimes and sentence accordingly.

To Hicks, Judge Dugdale said: “It is inevitably going to be a very lengthily custodial sentence I’m giving. This took place during an episode of public violent in which you played an active role.

“I have to work out if you pose an ongoing threat to the community.”

To Fleming, he added that he would take into consideration the fact that though Fleming was not causally linked to Mr Robinson’s death, he was part of the violence used against Beau.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Beau Robinson, who tragically died as a result of this incident last year.

“On the first day of the trial Hicks has admitted responsibility for Beau’s death, although denied murder.

“Hicks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and this was accepted by the prosecution and he will now be sentenced for his actions.

“Fleming was also present at the scene of the altercation and today admitted his involvement in the incident and has admitted violent disorder.

“The prosecution has accepted this plea also, and he too will have to face the consequences of his actions.

“I would like to pay tribute to the family and friends of Beau, who have had to endure months of heartbreak while we investigated this incident and prepared for a trial. Beau’s family continue to be supported by Specially Trained Officers.”

Sentencing is set provisionally for February 28. Both defendants will remain remanded in custody.