Burnham residents fear increased danger on Dropmore Road if homes approved

Residents have objected to a plan for new homes they believe would further increase the danger of Dropmore Road.

Applicant Dropmore Homes Ltd is looking to build on land to the rear of numbers 68 and 70 of this street.

The scheme comprises a terrace of six four-bedroom homes, spread across two floors, with additional accommodation in the roof space.

Each would have a study for home-working, large rear gardens and two car parking bays. The boundaries of this area would be enclosed by a 2m high fence.

A previous application for the site was refused permission. This was for seven homes in three buildings plus a garage block.

It was dismissed as an ‘overdevelopment’ of the area with an ‘unacceptable impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties.’

The new application has made some changes to plans to decrease the height of parts of the building.

Multiple residents have raised concerns about an additional access onto and off of Dropmore Road, in view of existing problems with speeding on the stretch.

Concerns were also raised over a ‘hazardous blind turn’ from the development onto Dropmore, which already has ‘very low visibility’ for cars coming out of driveways.

“Nothing has changed since the previous application regarding road safety,” wrote one resident.

“Although [Dropmore Road] is a 30 mile per limit, [this] does not seem to relate to the majority of users that use the road to access Slough trading estate, as they exceed the speed limit both ways.

“In order for there to be any additional roads connecting to this part of Dropmore Road then the council needs to put in give way [signs] to oncoming traffic, or some other physical road calming methods.”

In its transport statement, the developer's representatives said that the County Highway Authority raised no objections.

It said there would be ‘adequate visibility’ and that the access road is an acceptable width, with vehicles able to safely manoeuvre and turn.

To see all documents related to this planning application, enter reference PL/21/4907/FA into the South Bucks planning portal.