SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • E-scooter rider hospitalised with serious foot injury in Burnham crash

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Police want to speak to anyone who saw a crash between a car and an e-scooter near a Burnham petrol station.

    At about 11.40am on Thursday (June 2) the driver of a dark coloured Volvo collided with a man on an e-scooter as it left the Esso petrol station in Lent Rise Road.

    The rider on the e-scooter, aged in his 30s, suffered a serious foot injury and remains in hospital.

    Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn, based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident to come forward, especially if you have any dashcam footage which could relate to it.

    “If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220240799.”

    Burnham

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved