Burnham Joggers ready for two-race Sunday

The 41st Burnham Beeches Half Marathon and 10K race will take place this Sunday, August 14, on what will be the hottest day of this week’s heatwave.

Organised by Burnham Joggers, the dual event is sold out, with over 800 competitors taking part in two scenic races, running on a mixture of closed roads and surfaced woodland paths.

Competitors over the age of 17 have signed-up to run either race and back by popular demand is the ‘backwards’ route, meaning that the course has been ‘reversed’ so that each start of lap has a descent, instead of the end of each lap having a climb.

Trophies will awarded to the winners of each race dependant on age, male or female

1st, 2nd and 3rd man and women

1st man and woman in 40-49 category

1st man and woman in 50-59 category

1st man and woman in 60-69 category

1st man and woman in over 70s category

Popularity for this picturesque event is high, with the draw of the ancient woodlands of the Burnham Beeches being not just their beauty but the shade that they lend to the runners as well. In a recent survey, 100% of entrants who have taken part in the last few years have said that they would take part again.

Charities feature highly at each annual event. This year Thames Valley Air Ambulance and The Dash Charity will have stalls in the ‘race village’ with the proceeds from the overall event being donated between the two good causes.

Measures have also been to improve sustainability with paper cups being given out at water stations (and runners being encouraged to bring their own bottles). Upon signing-up runners have opted to donate £256 to ‘Trees not Tees’ which will see 32 trees being planted.

Mark Evans, race director, said ahead of the event:

“The event is still going ahead as planned. We have a very shaded route and water stations every 5km which are equipped with hoses and a sprinkler. The temperature is currently predicted to reach 30 degrees by 11:30 and most of the runners will have completed the HM by then (all the 10k runners will have finished). The extreme temperatures (34-35 degrees) are not predicted until 3pm by which time we will have packed up.

“We will send out a final email to runners advising them to carry water with them if they feel they will need it. We will also be allowing runners to switch to the 10k distance on the day if they feel it’s too hot for them.”