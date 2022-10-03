Burnham Foundation hosts 'tree talk' evening

The Burnham Foundation is holding its first in-person meeting with a ‘What Can We Learn From Trees?’ evening.

Held at Burnham Park Hall on October 21 the evening includes a two-course meal and a talk from experts from The Woodland Trust and Burnham Beeches.

“We are changing our focus to include items about the enhancement of the environment and this is a perfect fit,” said Viv Nicholas, chairman of The Burnham Foundation and co-author of Burnham’s ‘tree trails’.

“The Woodland Trust and Burnham Beeches are great resources of knowledge and it’s going to be a fascinating evening.

“What interests me, and I’m sure others as well, is that trees have been around for centuries. How do they prosper? What are their survival strategies? I think we can learn a lot from trees.”

The evening will include talks from Martin Boiling, of The Woodland Trust, and Helen Read, conservation officer at Burnham Beeches.

Chairing the evening is Burnham councillor Zoe Hatch, chair of the climate emergency working group.

Tickets cost £20 and include a meat or vegetarian shepherd’s pie and vegetables and a French apple tart and cream.

Timings are: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Bookings can be made by calling Viv Nicholas on 01628 661 887 or emailing mrviv.nicholas@btinternet.com.