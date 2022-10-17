Burnham residents raise concerns over school parking

Home-owners living near Burnham Grammar School took concerns over school-time street parking to October’s Burnham parish council meeting.

The residents hit out at a reported string of incidents where cars had been parked inconsiderately near to homes during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Accounts were retold of cars being parked on pavements and residents’ driveways being completely blocked.

On one of the occasions an elderly resident was verbally abused when the driver was asked to move their vehicle and on another a wheelchair user could not access the pavement.

The neighbourhood representatives who spoke on behalf of their street, Hogfair Lane and its surrounding areas, said that it is ‘an absolute nightmare living there’.

They called on the parish council to help with the issue.

Chairman Marie Hammon told the meeting the parish council had ‘no providence’ as it is a police matter.

She suggested that the neighbours get together to call 101 to ‘get a crime reference number going.’

A statement from Dr Andy Gillespie, headteacher of Burnham Grammar School, said the school aims to get students onto buses which leave the site within 15 minutes of the end of the day.

At this point, parents can come into the school site to pick up their children.

He added that staff regularly challenge parking that is inconsiderate and dangerous.

“As the school has become more popular the distance students are travelling has reduced and we are actively promoting walking to school or cycling which is realistic for the majority of students,” he added.