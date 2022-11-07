Mixed reactions over plans to improve Burnham Park

A proposal by Burnham Parish Council to improve safety for pedestrians at night in Burnham Park has received mixed reactions from residents.

The idea to install lighting and trees along an ‘avenue’ that stretches across a main part of the park, in Windsor Lane, was discussed at a meeting of the recreation and amenities committee on October 25 and put out to public consultation the next day.

Parish councillors’ proposals suggests a series of lampposts and the planting of five beech trees, which are native to the area, three down one side and two on the other, along the main thoroughfare that cuts through the park.

Members of the Burnham Village Facebook group, who saw a draft of the plan, liked the idea of a lit ‘avenue’ but objected to trees being planted.

“The trees will make the path darker and more covered which I’m not sure is a good thing. I like it being more open when I’m walking along there as it’s only a thin path” said one commenter.

Another said that planting trees ‘conflicts with making it safer’ and a suggestion for planting small, waist-height shrubs instead was made.

Other members of the social media group who welcomed the proposal also said that increasing lighting across the entire park would improve overall safety and aesthetics, and also suggested installing benches as well.

The council are reviewing all suggestions before making a final decision.