Live theatre returns to Burnham Library once more

Library goers in Burnham can experience live theatre this month as a popular fundraising event returns to Burnham Library.

Five tales of murder, mystery, politics, drama and comedy will be performed over two nights on November 18 and 19 in a 'Drama Showcase' organised by Friends of Burnham Library.

Four local playwrights have joined together as Prompt Productions to revive this fundraiser that took place annually prior to 2020.

For the ticket price of £15 (£12.50 for members) people can experience:

‘The Fiendish Mystery of the Unexplained Death,’ by Robert Kibble; ‘Snappers’, a tale about two differing members of the paparazzi by Terry Adlam; Paul Stimpson’s ‘No Minister’, a political farce and ‘Number One’ and ‘Leather’, by Burnham’s Mike Pearcy.

‘Number One’, is about Tina, a busy mother of two who is caught shoplifting and ‘Leather’ is a comedy that begins as a wife unwraps an unusual anniversary present from her husband.

Mike Pearcy said that previous showcases were held in the spring but he is looking forward to the ‘fiercer atmosphere’ the November nights will add to the drama.

“Theatre in the library works quite well and it’s been fun to do. We all work together as a team and produce and direct. It’s a learning curve as working directly with the actors feeds back into your writing," he said.

“We’re doing this because as writers we feel that our library, all libraries, are important to the community and they have faced a lot of cuts and reorganisation lately so the money that we raise helps to keep the library going. It all goes back into the library.”

Since 2015, more than £5,000 has been raised from the theatre nights for The Friends of Burnham Library, which funds items and initiatives that are not paid for by Buckinghamshire Council.

Andrew Strathdee, chair of the Burnham Community Association, added: “In recent years we have funded the redecoration of the complete library, paid for the creation of the study area, purchased the touchscreen for the training room, bought many hundreds of pounds worth of books, bought the books for the children's summer reading challenge and funded their graduation party, and we have just purchased a new rug for the children's library.

“In the past we purchased a bench for the courtyard, had the raised garden refurbished and paid for many other additional pieces of equipment for the kitchen and the library, such as book mounts for the shelving.”

Tickets for Drama Showcase include a buffet and a glass of wine during the interval and are available online or at the library’s reception desk until November 13.