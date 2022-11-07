Burnham Heritage Society records past and looks forward to the future

The annual general meeting of the Burnham and District Heritage Society will take place on November 10 between 7.30 and 9pm.

The venue is Burnham Library, where guest speaker, Andrew Strathdee of the Burnham Community Association, will give a talk about the history of Burnham’s Libraries.

The agenda for the evening includes an annual report, a treasurer’s report and the election of officers plus ‘any other business.’

The Burnham and District Heritage Society was set up in 2018 with the aim of developing a ‘Burnham museum.’

After a series of setbacks, including the sad passing of a key member of the organisation, Councillor Christian Long, and the delays caused by COVID, the group reconvened in February 2021.

Key achievements in this short time have been organising several Burnham-based ‘heritage walks’ and assisting Buckinghamshire Archaeological Service with the updating of Burnham’s entry within the online ‘Buckinghamshire Heritage Portal.’

An ongoing aim of the society is to record Burnham's history, taken from residents who are keen to share their memories of living in the village, and catalogue and store maps, photos, books and other items.

Said Shirley Shaw in her report for the year:

“I think it is fair to say we have moved away from the idea of having a permanent museum in Burnham but we are so fortunate to have such an excellent library in Burnham and we look forward to planning further displays here. Next year for example we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Burnham Library, Burnham Health Centre and Lent Rise School. We are also exploring the possibility of making a short film about the High Street and creating a virtual museum.”

To contact the society email burnhamheritage@btinternet.com or phone 01628 665932 or contact the Burnham and District Heritage Society Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2228945880542762