Burnham Beeches Rotary Club donates goods and funds to local organisations

Burnham Beeches Rotary Club made several donations of essential items and funds to various local organisations in October.

A new washing machine was installed at Thames Valley Adventure Playground, 460 Dictionaries for Life were gifted to local primary schools and a donation of £1,000 to help with running costs was given to Burnham Youth Club, a volunteer-run organisation that the Rotary Club has supported for many years.

Spokesperson Claire Popple said that the youth club ‘is a real asset to the Burnham community providing safe, friendly and interesting activities to youngsters.’

The club, based on Minniecroft Road, is still looking for volunteers and Claire is urging interested people to come forward to help.

“The Youth Club relies on volunteers for the sessions. For every volunteer, eight youngsters can attend, so the Club is always looking for more helpers to join in.”

The Burnham Beeches Rotary Club meets regularly, with its main aim being to support local initiatives.

“We're community driven and would love to welcome other like-minded people to our twice monthly evening meetings in Burnham Park Hall. Send us a message for details: contact@rcbb.co.uk," said Claire.