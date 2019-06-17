Informing Business (June 13)

Three UK set to launch 5G network this year

Three UK has announced plans to rollout its 5G network by the end of this year.

The telecommunications company, whose head office is in Grenfell Road, Maidenhead, will launch its home broadband service in London in August.

It then hopes to offer a mobile and home broadband service in 25 towns and cities across the country including Slough, Reading and Milton Keynes.

Network improvements are being carried out as part of Three’s £2 billion 5G infrastructure investment commitment which includes a new 5G-ready cloud core network provided by Nokia.

Dave Dyson, chief executive at Three, said: “We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience.

“5G is a game-changer for Three and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G.”

The company said it is the only operator that will be able to offer a ‘true’ 5G experience which requires 100MHz of 5G spectrum.

It estimates mobile speeds will be at least two times faster than other mobile network operators and will provide a more reliable connection and experience for customers.

Mr Dyson added: “It’s clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data.

“We have the UK’s best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies.”

Over the next three years, Three’s 5G rollout will increase to cover 80 per cent of its network traffic.

The network investment programme also includes upgrades to the 4G network and is expected to deliver up to 400 per cent improvements in speed and capacity.

Companies urged to back Slough Business Improvement District project

Businesses are being urged to help fund a scheme which aims to revitalise Slough town centre.

The Slough Business Improvement District (BID) is a project that would see companies pay into a pot, with the money then spent on improvements in the heart of Slough.

As a business-led body, the BID would give businesses the chance to decide how they want the money to be invested.

Key issues that Slough’s BID is looking to tackle in the town centre include preventing anti-social behaviour, promoting town events and providing additional support to traders.

If businesses vote to adopt the BID, the district – a specified geographical area – will be established on April 1 next year.

Those inside the district will pay a 1.25 per cent levy on their rateable value for the following five years to fund the project.

Some businesses with low rateable values will be exempt.

The levy would be expected to raise more than £2million in five years.

Companies who would be subject to the levy can vote on the proposals in a postal ballot, with the deadline 5pm on Thursday, June 27.

Visit www.sloughbid.co.uk for details.

Local firms in Creative's top-50 list

A social enterprise from Slough has been named in a list of the most exciting, innovative and disruptive companies in the UK.

The CE50 list, compiled by Creative England, aims to recognise some of the creative talent that will be central to the country’s creative economy in the future.

Resource Productions, in Church Street, made the top 50 as well as Optimize3D who operate at Pinewood Studios.

Co-director Dominique Unsworth said: “The people featured in the CE50 are the talented minds at the very forefront of creativity.

“Many of this year’s cohort are fusing creativity with technology to create meaningful solutions to real world problems.

“It’s a genuine privilege to be featured on the list and to be acknowledged for all the work we have done for the last two decades.”

The company, which works to enable social change through art and film, also celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

New ComXo fund to give grants annually

A switchboard service provider has celebrated its 30th birthday this year by launching a new charity fund with the Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF).

ComXo, of Horton Road, held an event in their office last month to mark its launch with guests including the BCF chairman of trustees Chris Dodson and Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire James Puxley.

The new ComXo fund will give out grants annually, beginning in February 2020.

“The ComXo30 Community Fund is a collaboration with staff and the business, giving us another opportunity to ‘make a difference’ to give back to our community,” ComXo’s chief executive Andrew Try said.

Email fundraising@

comxo.com to find out how to apply for the fund.

Showroom relocated after 50 years

McEvoy & Rowley has relocated its Cordwallis Road showroom after more than 50 years there.

The kitchen designer has opened a new facility in St Peters Road, in Furze Platt.

The new appliance showroom is located near the company’s kitchen showroom in Furze Platt Road.

Brands on offer include Siemens, Miele and Bosch.

Visit www.mcevoyandrowley.com or call 01628 779022 for details.