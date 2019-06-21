Informing Business (June 20)

Waitrose's branch manager on why its employees stick around

A role in a supermarket is a common first job for young people, but one supermarket is keen to show that it can be turned into a career, writes George Roberts.

The Advertiser spoke to Mark Brown, branch manager at Waitrose in central Maidenhead. He has worked for the company for 28 years, becoming the branch manager 12 years ago.

He discussed what makes the business stand apart from others, and why there are always so many different opportunities for youngsters.

He said: “We have a great team here at Waitrose and we’re passionate about providing the best service for our customers – it’s something we’re known for and it really sets us apart from many other supermarkets.

“Customer service skills are vital for a number of roles – not just retail – and our business is a great place to learn and develop those skills.”

When all of a company’s employees have excellent customer service skills, it means that workers can comfortably take on new roles as the business evolves, confident they already have the key skills needed to succeed.

“Our industry is competitive and one that challenges us to innovate constantly,” said Mark.

“In the past few years our business has grown to include cookery schools, convenience shopping at motorway services, and has a fantastic online offering.

“That means our partners have a number of career opportunities across the business, from supermarket assistants to specialist roles, full and part-time.”

Waitrose, which has its head office in Bracknell, is owned by the John Lewis Partnership, making it a part of the largest employee-owned retail company in the UK.

The fact that its employees are also all partners in the company helps contribute to the good feeling among its workers.

Speaking about this unique aspect of the company, Mark said: “This entitles them to benefits including learning and leisure subsidies and shopping discounts, and means we all truly care about the direction the business is taking and go the extra mile to make it a success.

“I’d recommend anyone looking for a career in retail to do their research into the company they’re thinking of joining.

“It’s so important for the company’s values to fit in with yours. I’d also suggest considering how well the role’s working patterns fit in with your personal circumstances, so you can ensure you have a good work/life balance.”

When asked what the most important traits for anyone looking for career opportunities, Mark said: “For a career at Waitrose specifically, a passion for food, drink and people is beneficial – it’s something our business values and something that drives all of our partners.”

AkzoNobel site sold, dashing council's hope for housing

A landmark factory in Slough has been sold to Europe’s largest industrial and logistics developer.

Pannattoni has bought the AkzoNobel site, in Wexham Road, for an undisclosed fee.

The company said it plans to build ‘a number of high quality industrial and logistics units’, dashing any hopes that it could be redeveloped to meet the town’s housing need.

The site had previously been identified by Slough Borough Council (SBC) as suitable for up to 1,400 homes.

Tony Watkins, Pannattoni’s development director, said: “Slough is going through a significant period of growth and there is an acute lack of space for commercial occupiers.

“There is now very limited opportunity for expansion in the Slough Trading Estate and we have already been approached by a number of parties looking to move.”

A spokeswoman for the council said they were ‘extremely disappointed’ about the proposals as it would have been a ‘prime housing site’ which is ‘desperately needed’ in Slough.

She said: “Obviously any development would require planning permission and we are in discussions with the company who owns the site about our concerns.”

New home for Jenkins Engineering

The Reform Trade Park in Maidenhead is now fully let after a deal was struck with a manufacturing firm.

Jenkins Engineering, which has been operating in the town since 1979, has signed for 6060 sq ft of space at the site in Reform Road.

Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of Buckinghamshire-based Shanly Group, took over the former Dairy Crest site in July 2016 and undertook a substantial refurbishment and upgrade programme.

Tamra Booth, managing director at Sorbon Estates, said: “Jenkins Engineering is a local, family-run business that is a part of the fabric of Maidenhead’s business community, so we are really pleased to have been able to work with the business to facilitate its growth and retain their presence in Maidenhead.”

Cliff Jenkins, founder of Jenkins Engineering firm, said: “Moving to this new high-quality unit gives us the opportunity to expand and upgrade, ensuring our continued success in the future."

Pinewood Studios helps inspire pupils

The Pinewood Studios Group has signed up to help young people in Bucking-hamshire and the Thames Valley prepare for the working world.

The Iver Heath-based company has partnered with the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Authority, Local Enterprise Partnership and the Careers & Enterprise Company to become Cornerstone Employers in the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Career Hub.

Cornerstone employers will be matched with schools in Buckinghamshire and support their careers activity. They will also encourage new businesses to get involved in supporting schools and colleges with work experience places.

Pinewood’s corporate affairs director, Andrew Smith, said: “We hope to help young people build the skills they need for successful careers.”

Police promote Thames Water priority service

A water company has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to try and help individuals and families who need support.

Police officers who deal with people in a variety of vulnerable circumstances will point them in the direction of Thames Water’s priority services register.

The free service aims to provide extra services such as bottled water delivery during a supply disruption to people that need them.

Email ecs@thameswater. co.uk for details.