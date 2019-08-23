Informing Business (August 22): No-Deal possibility discussed at Chamber of Commerce meeting

Business leaders in Berkshire met with the Government’s minister for business, energy and industrial strategy to discuss preparations for the UK’s impending exit from the European Union.

MP Kwasi Kwarteng visited members of the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

He told guests that as the October 31 deadline for leaving the EU edges closer, companies should prepare for Brexit, whatever the circumstances.

During the meeting at the 3M headquarters in Bracknell, the Spelthorne MP advised businesses to consult the British Business Bank and HMRC for financial support and tax advice ahead of Brexit.

Mr Kwarteng said: “Some companies have already put plans in place to prepare for October 31.

“But all businesses, large and small, must ramp up their efforts to get ready for Brexit.

“This Government stands beside the business community as we prepare to kick start a brighter future, with companies from Reading to Slough flying the flag for Britain.”

Businesses in attendance at the meeting included Segro, owners of the Slough Trading Estate, Thames Water and the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it has prepared companies for leaving the EU by producing more than 100 pieces of advice and updating more than 1,000 trade associations across the country on the key Brexit issues.

Mike Miller, president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, said firms in the area should not fear supply issues if the UK leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement

He told the Advertiser: “The idea that suddenly there’s going to be shortages and nobody is prepared to supply is nonsense.

“These are businesses and these businesses make their money out of supplying goods.

“If the European Union were to put high tariffs on British goods, which is possible, this could price British goods out of the market which could be a problem, but in terms of stuff coming in there will not be shortages if it’s properly planned.”

AO Advocates nominated for Law Society accolade

A law firm from Maidenhead has been shortlisted for an award in recognition of its work representing victims of historic child sex abuse.

AO Advocates, based in the Pearce Building, West Street, Maidenhead, is a nominee for the Law Society’s Excellence Awards 2019, the highest accolade for legal companies in England and Wales.

The firm is up for a prize in the Excellence in Client Service category.

The company said due to the experiences of its clients, each case required sensitive handling to support the victim through the legal process.

Julie Taberer, senior associate at AOA, said: “We are proud to receive this nomination that recognises the extra mile our team goes in representing the interests of our courageous clients, survivors of historic child sexual abuse.”

Law Society president Simon Davis added: “The firms and solicitors shortlisted should be commended for going above and beyond to support their clients, often navigating tricky and sometimes contentious areas of the law.”

“With the justice system so under strain, we should take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible work solicitors do day-in and day-out – and to recognise the immense contribution they make to our society.”

£2000 pot on offer to Slough good causes

Charities and community groups in Slough could win £2,000 by entering the Segro Community Award.

The owner of the Slough Trading Estate has teamed up with the Slough Business Community Partnership to recognise the work of good causes in the area.

The winner will receive funding to help deliver a project which will benefit residents in the town over the next year.

Neil Impiazzi, partnership development director at Segro, said: “There are many charities and good causes in the Slough area which do an amazing job supporting and helping the community.

“Through the Segro Community Award we want to enable one of them to deliver a valuable project that will benefit even more local people and we look forward to seeing some fantastic entries.”

Visit www.segro.com/communityaward for further details and entry forms.

The deadline for applications is September 16 with the winner set to be announced on October 4.

Free course taster day for budding entrepreneurs

A taster day is being held for people interested in signing up to the Strive business start-up scheme.

The free programme is run by the Royal Borough’s Grown Our Own team and Enterprise Cube.

It aims to help budding entrepreneurs kick-start their business ideas by offering them advice and interactive learning.

Topics covered include business planning, sales and marketing, managing risks, start-up costs and researching the market.

More than 100 Royal Borough residents have graduated from the course in the past four years.

A taster day for the scheme is taking place on Friday, September 6 where experienced entrepreneurs will explain more about what the scheme involves.

It will be held from 10am to 12pm at the Housing Solutions offices in Waldeck Road, Maidenhead.

The course will be delivered over 12 one-day workshops held twice a week between September and October.

Call 01628 685661 or visit www.growourown.co.uk to book a place on the taster day.

Discover the 'face behind the profile'

Business people can get to know the ‘person beyond the profile’ during a #LinkedInLocal networking session in Slough.

The event is taking place at The Future Works, in Brunel Way, on Tuesday, September 3 and starts at 5.30pm.

The evening will kick off with an introduction on the Central Working hub which is based at the venue.

A talk on ‘the real value of delegating’ will then be given before a face-to-face networking session rounds off the event.

Donations will also be collected for Slough Foodbank on the night.

Tickets cost £10 plus a booking fee for anyone who is not a Central Working client.

Guests can register for the event by searching for LinkedIn Local at www.eventbrite.co.uk

New face at Home Instead

A home care provider in Windsor has made a new appointment to its senior leadership team.

Tik Pavion joined Home Instead in 2018 and has now moved into the role of community relations manager.

She will be responsible for creating awareness for the full range of care services that the company offers.

Services include compan-ionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping and personal care.