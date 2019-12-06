Informing Business (Dec5); Budding entrepreneurs pitch business ideas

The next generation of entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a Dragons’ Den-style panel to mark the end of a 10-week after-school club.

Youngsters at Holy Trinity Primary School, Cookham, and Claytons Primary School, Bourne End, have been learning how to develop their business ideas at the Young Entrepreneurs Club.

The initiative was launched by Cookham-based businesswomen Liz Hayward and Katy Breen to teach pupils about creating business plans and developing their ideas in a fun environment.

Katy, who also runs KB Spine and Consulting, said: “We’ve always thought that children are very creative and they have all these amazing ideas and it’s about encouraging them to make these ideas a reality.

Katy added: “Some children are really good academically but when children are really creative they may not want to go university. We don’t want people to think they shouldn’t go to university, it’s just about encouraging them to consider alternatives.”

Members of the Bourne End club pitched their business concepts to a judging panel on Tuesday, November 26 with the Hello Sunshine team’s idea for pen pots chosen as the winner.

The Junior Coding Warriors won the contest at Holy Trinity Primary School on Monday.

Both teams will now take to the airwaves on Marlow FM tomorrow to outline their ideas to the general public.

The Young Entrepreneurs Club is set to be expanded in the new year with sessions planned at Lowbrook Academy, Oldfield Primary School, both Maidenhead, and Danesfield School in Marlow.

Sorbon Estates giving tenants free BIRA membership

A free yearly membership to the British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) is on offer to Shanly Group tenants.

Sorbon Estates, the housebuilder’s commercial investment and development arm, has made the offer to mark Shanly’s 50th anniversary.

BIRA membership aims to provide a level playing field for independent retailers by providing legal advice, accountancy services, business banking with HSBC and professional development courses.

Emre Yilmaz, Sorbon Estates’ tenant and owner of independent family-run bakery Bakedd at Chapel Wharf in Maidenhead, said: “I’m really pleased Sorbon Estates is offering its tenants a complimentary Bira membership for another year.

“Thanks to this membership I’ve been able to make significant savings by switching to a more competitively priced business banking provider and more cost-efficient waste collection services.”

Tamra Booth, managing director of Sorbon Estates, said: “We are focussed on promoting a diverse and exciting mix of retailers with a strong emphasis on independent businesses.

“Our partnership with Bira demonstrates our on-the-ground approach to ensuring our tenants’ success.”

NHS support staff announce further strike dates

Further strike dates have been announced over ‘privatisation’ plans for non-clinical staff at Wexham and Heatherwood hospitals.

Trade union group GMB said its members will take industrial action from December 18 to December 20 in opposition to proposals for the creation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS).

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals, wants to transfer staff in roles including portering and housekeeping to a new company, owned by the trust, which would see workers no longer classified as NHS staff.

GMB members completed a 48-hour strike last month over the trust’s proposals.

Asia Allison, regional organiser for GMB, said: “Our members tell us that they are committed to saving their NHS status and that no future outside in either a wholly owned subsidiary or contractor is acceptable to them in any form.”

A trust spokesman said: “We are disappointed that the GMB union has chosen to announce further industrial action on 18-21 December at a time when demand for care and pressure on staff is very high.

“We want to assure patients that all services for them will be running normally.”

Go Ape Black Park voted Best Attraction

Go Ape scooped the Best Attraction prize at the 2019 School Travel Awards.

Teachers unanimously voted the treetop adventure course in Black Park, as the best place for a school trip in the UK. It saw off competition from the likes of Legoland and The Eden Project.

Sharron Scott, head of the education team at Go Ape, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by schools who have had an amazing outdoor learning experience during a school trip to Go Ape. We’re hugely passionate about improving the mental health and wellbeing of young people.”

BBC presenter Fiona Bruce hosted the awards ceremony in London on November 15.

'Confidence in economy has deteriorated'

Business leaders have raised concerns about economic confidence in the Thames Valley in a bi-annual survey.

The latest Thames Valley Business Barometer, conducted between September and November this year, revealed that 54 per cent of company bosses think confidence in the economy has deteriorated.

Of the 84 businesses surveyed, 35 per cent predicted they will be worse off after leaving the European Union, up from 24 per cent when the survey was carried out in the spring.

The study is a collaboration between accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP and PR and marketing agency, C8 Consulting.

The full survey results will be published in the next Business Barometer report in January 2020 and can be viewed at www.c8consulting. co.uk or www.bdo.co.uk