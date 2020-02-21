Informing Business (Feb20): Bianco Nero celebrates awards success after makeover

A family-run business which strives to treat customers to the ‘real deal’ of Italian food has undergone a makeover.

Bianco Nero has been plating up its traditional Italian dishes in Maidenhead since opening in April 2013.

Husband and wife Pietro and Emanuela Mingolla, who run the restaurant in Bridge Street, decided to revamp the venue last month by installing a new kitchen and toilets.

It has also been decorated with references to Italian film, art and vinyl with family photographs also adorning the walls.

Pietro, 39, said: “It’s not a chain it’s just family-run and we put as much effort as possible to help people experience the real deal of Italian food.”

Bianco Nero started out trading in Bridge Avenue, taking over the site formerly occupied by La Conca D’oro.

In March 2017, Pietro and Emanuela, the restaurant’s head chef, decided to move the eatery round-the-corner to Bridge Street with the aim of reaching higher footfall.

The couple pledge to offer the ‘true taste of Italy’ with ingredients being imported from the country’s Puglia region each week.

It recently won recognition from online review service Restaurant Guru, which named it as the Best Italian Restaurant in Maidenhead.

Pietro said: “The Restaurant Guru award is pretty special because it shows if you put passion and effort into a project you believe in then it can bring success at the end of the tunnel.”

He added he hoped more eateries join the town as Maidenhead’s regeneration continues.

“I think the more restaurants we have here the better,” Pietro said.

“I believe competition is good and customers that like dining here will hopefully continue to come here.”

South Western Railway invites customers to join council

South Western Railway (SWR) is offering passengers the opportunity to help make a difference to how it runs its services by inviting them to join its new Customer Council.

The group will aim to provide an independent voice that represents the experiences of customers directly to SWR’s senior management.

Members will develop new projects and initiatives that can positively impact fellow travellers.

They will also be able to offer advice on a wide range of issues including timetable changes and how delays are dealt with.

The council is looking for five new representatives in areas including Metro, which covers the Windsor & Eton Riverside to London Waterloo route.

Free standard class travel on all SWR services is on offer to council members.

Geoffrey Bignell, chairman of the Customer Council, said: "It’s a great opportunity for passengers to get involved and help influence decisions about how services, new initiatives and projects are delivered across the network.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 28.

Visit www.southwesternrailway.com for further information.

Council seizes speakers from shisha bar

Customers at a shisha bar may have to get used to the sound of silence after the council seized its speakers.

The Akaya Lounge, in Slough High Street, was initially served a noise abatement notice at 3am on Christmas Eve following repeated complaints from residents about loud music.

But following continued breaches of the notice, Slough Borough Council secured a warrant on Friday, February 7, to remove all noise-making equipment from the building.

The lounge has a DJ booth where music makers can bring their own equipment but speakers were also installed throughout the venue.

The seized speakers will now be stored to be used in any future prosecution.

Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “This should serve as a warning to any business that continues to cause a noise nuisance to residents, we can and we will take action.”

The Advertiser has contacted The Akaya Lounge for comment.

Sorbon Estates agrees office space deal in Cookham

Sorbon Estates has completed 3,140 sq ft of office lettings at Station Court in Cookham.

The company, the commercial investment and development arm of Shanly Homes, has agreed a five-year lease with Fancensus.

The deal will see the entertainment analytics provider occupy 1,530 sq ft of office space at the development near Cookham Railway Station.

A new year five-year lease has also been agreed with existing tenant, The MRP Group, which specialises in consultancy for the serviced apartment industry.

Ed Davidson, senior leasing manager at Sorbon Estates, said: “Cookham offers occupiers an attractive and accessible alternative to other well-known towns in the South East such as Marlow or Maidenhead. Both Fancensus and The MRP Group relocated to Station Court from Marlow, and The MRP Group’s decision to recommit to the location in particular is a strong endorsement of the compelling fundamentals of Station Court’s location, quality and amenities.”

There is one remaining office suite to rent at Station Court.

Free finance and funding masterclass

A finance and funding masterclass is taking place at Slough Aspire later this month.

The free half-day workshop will offer practical advice on how to implement good financial management in business.

Information will also be provided on finance options from start-up loans to equity investment, debt funding and crowdfunding.

The session is suitable for people looking to start a business or those looking to finance their company’s growth plans. It is being run by the Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub’s funding specialist Tony Cross.

It will take place on Friday, February 28 from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Slough Aspire’s base in the Slough Trading Estate.

Email info@berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk to sign up or for further information.