Informing Business (Mar5): MP Theresa May visits co-working start-up MyWorkSpot

Maidenhead MP Theresa May visited a co-working start-up in the town to see how it is helping businesses grow in the area.

Mrs May dropped in at MyWorkSpot’s Clyde House offices on Friday where she met companies using the flexible working space.

The company, founded by Maidenhead residents David Johnston and Will Ballantyne, moved to its new base in Reform Road last year and has now reached 80 per cent capacity.

Co-founder David, 40, said: “She [Mrs May] was very genuine and very warm and seemed to get the concept and need for this sort of a venue in Maidenhead.”

MyWorkSpot offers a range of membership options which are designed for independent workers, entrepreneurs, growing businesses and corporate commuters.

People can sign up for hot-desking, a permanent workspace or private offices within the facility but an emphasis has been placed on developing a business community at the complex.

David added: “Our long-term ambition is to cement MyWorkSpot as Maidenhead’s long-term business hub that helps local businesses grow, connect and succeed.

“To help do that we have developed partnerships with the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce and others and hold business talks, networking and social events bringing the Maidenhead community together.”

Mrs May’s visit to the offices coincided with a meeting of the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce.

While touring the building, the former Prime Minister even tried her hand playing a ukulele used by wellbeing specialist Tabitha Beaven, who is a member of the MyWorkSpot community.

Work is now under way on renovating the ground floor of the offices, with a further 2000 sq ft of office space set to be freed up for both private offices and collaborative working.

Visit www.myworkspotuk.com for details.

Slough MP calls for Western Rail Link funding

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has called on the Government to ‘finally deliver its promise’ and provide funding for a four-mile rail link between the Great Western Main Line and Heathrow Airport.

Journey times from Slough to Heathrow could be shortened to six minutes if Network Rail is able to push ahead with plans to build the Western Rail Link to Heathrow (WRLtoH).

But Government funding for the project is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Dhesi told the Advertiser: “It’s certainly about time that the four-mile Western Rail Link to Heathrow is built.

“In July 2012, the Government committed up to £500million to WRLtH but this investment has never been realised.

“I will continue to work with key stakeholders and push the Government to finally deliver on its promise.”

Secretary of State for Transport MP Grant Shapps received written questions last month asking the Government to confirm whether it will help fund the project.

He replied: “Government has always been clear that its support for the development of the scheme is subject to successful agreement of terms with the Heathrow Aviation industry.”

Developer nets £200,000 for reading charity

A retirement home developer in Maidenhead has helped raise £200,000 for a national reading charity.

Staff, residents and suppliers at McCarthy and Stone’s Swift House development, in St Luke’s Road, and Elgar Place Retirement Living complex, in Bridge Avenue, chipped in with the fundraising effort.

The money will support Coram Beanstalk, which recruits and trains volunteers to provide one-to-one help for children who have fallen behind with their reading.

John Tonkiss, McCarthy and Stone’s CEO, said: ‘I am immensely proud of all the fundraising efforts over the past year, from all our employees, residents and suppliers in Maidenhead.

“It’s great that we can support Beanstalk and all the wonderful work they do in making a real difference to children’s lives, while helping to inspire the next generation of readers.

“We are extremely grateful for the support shown by the team in Maidenhead who made a great contribution to the overall fundraising total.”

Slough retains 'best place to work in the UK' crown

Slough has retained its crown as the best place to work in the UK, according to job website Glassdoor.

Each year the company compiles a report identifying the 25 best towns and cities to work in.

Places are ranked out of five, according to how easy it is to get a job, the cost of living (salary versus home value) and job satisfaction.

Slough came out on top with a score of 4.2 in the latest league table, retaining its number one spot from the last time results were released in 2018.

Figures revealed the town had 23,387 job openings in the past year with a job satisfaction rating of 3.4.

The median average salary stands at £30,139 per year with the average house price £396,258.

Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst said: “I’m delighted our town has again been recognised as a great place to live and work – for the third year running.”

Two cities, Cambridge and Gloucester, and two towns, Guildford and Reading, made up the rest of the top five.

Visit www.glassdoor.co.uk to see the report.

GWR free travel to women fleeing violence

A partnership has launched offering free train travel for those fleeing domestic violence.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has teamed up with Women’s Aid to establish its ‘rail to refuge’ scheme ahead of International Women’s Day which takes place on Sunday.

The initiative will allow women and their family to travel on GWR trains for free as they seek shelter.

Adina Claire, acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “We’re delighted to launch the ‘rail to refuge’ scheme to support women fleeing domestic abuse.

“Access to cash is a major barrier for women escaping an abusive partner, and free train travel will be one less thing for these women to worry about.”

The scheme includes Women’s Aid, Wales Women’s Aid and BME support group Imkaan.